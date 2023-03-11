Congress salvo at VP Jagdeep Dhankhar over remarks on Rahul Gandhi | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress has objected to the remarks by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on party leader Rahul Gandhi's speeches delivered in the UK, expressing surprise that he had rushed to the defence of the government from which he is constitutionally required to be at arm's length.

Gandhi had not said anything abroad that he has hot said several times in India, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said. Dhankhar should know that he holds the second highest constitutional post, which requires the shedding of prejudices and party allegiances, he said.

Gandhi’s statements were factual and representative of the reality on the ground, Ramesh said. Over the last two weeks, more than a dozen MPs belonging to the opposition parties have been served with he breach of privilege notice for protesting suppression of their voices in Parliament on an issue that is inconvenient to the ruling regime, he pointed out.

“Over the last eight years, channels and newspapers have been blacked out, raided, and intimidated to the point that the only voice that is carried is that of the government. Institutions that maintained a studied distance from the governments of the past are now subordinated to the point that they choke on any order or finding adversarial to the ruling regime. Those who dissent are penalised. There may be no declaration of emergency but, make no mistake, the actions of this regime are not those of a secure government that respects the Constitution. The Hon’ble Vice President’s remarks on this occasion, as well on certain previous ones, only serve to underscore this point," Ramesh said.

“The Rajya Sabha Chairman, however, is an umpire, a referee, a friend, philosopher and guide to all. He cannot be a cheerleader for any ruling dispensation. History measures leaders not on the zealousness with which they defended their party, but the dignity with which they perform their roles in the service of the people," he said.