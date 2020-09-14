Congress responsible for partition? New book has answers for you

While many theories continue to blame Congress and Jawaharlal Nehru for the partition, a new book - Jinnah: His Successes, Failures and Role in History - has rubbished the claim.

The book written by Ishtiaq Ahmed claimed that even though Congress leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi tried till the last moment to keep India united, Mohammad Ali Jinnah was adamant on partitioning India.

Ishtiaq Ahmed is a Swedish political scientist and author of Pakistani descent. He holds a PhD in Political Science from Stockholm University.

Talking to TOI, about the role of Jinnah in partition, Ahmed said, "Not even once did Jinnah or the Muslim League ever suggest their willingness to accept a united India.