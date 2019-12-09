‘Congress did partition on basis of religion’: Amit Shah

Shah said that the Muslim community has not been named in the Bill. "The word `Muslim' is not there," he said. He said there was need of the bill because the country was divided into religious lines during Congress rule.

"Why do we need this Bill today? After independence, if Congress had not done partition on the basis on religion, then, today we would have not needed this Bill. Congress did partition on the basis of religion," said Shah.

The minister said many bills had been made on the basis of "reasonable classification" and does not violate provisions of the constitution. "Religious persecution is a reasonable ground for classification. It (the bill) does not violate Article 14 of Constitution," he said. He said non-Muslim minorities have faced such persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Shah said opposition members should not speak on the merits of the bill but state if the House has legislative competence to take it up.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that makes it easier for non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to get Indian citizenship was introduced in Lok Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah after opposition members vociferously opposed it. The Citizenship Amend Bill, 2019 was introduced after a division with 293 members voting in favour of the bill and 82 against it.

It took almost 90 minutes for the bill to be introduced in the House after Shah tabled it with Opposition members including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC's Saugata Roy, DMK member TR Baalu and RSP's NK Premachandran strongly opposing its introduction. They demanded the withdrawal of the bill. The bill makes Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, Christians from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, eligible for citizenship, who faced religious persecution, eligible for citizenship. It seeks to amend the Citizenship Act.

(Inputs from Agencies)