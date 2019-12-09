HM refers to WhatsApp forwards: Twitter slams Amit Shah for blaming Cong for Partition

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that we need the Citizenship Amendment Bill because Congress divided the country on the basis of religion.

"Why do we need this Bill today? After independence, if Congress had not done partition on the basis on religion,then,today we would have not needed this Bill. Congress did partition on the basis of religion," Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha.

This statement did not go down so well with netizens and they have been expressing their views in the way they know best: by posting about it on social media. Netizens started expressing what they felt about the Amit Shah's statement.