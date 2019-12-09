HM refers to WhatsApp forwards: Twitter slams Amit Shah for blaming Cong for Partition

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that we need the Citizenship Amendment Bill because Congress divided the country on the basis of religion.
"Why do we need this Bill today? After independence, if Congress had not done partition on the basis on religion,then,today we would have not needed this Bill. Congress did partition on the basis of religion," Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha.
This statement did not go down so well with netizens and they have been expressing their views in the way they know best: by posting about it on social media. Netizens started expressing what they felt about the Amit Shah's statement.
While one user said, “So Amit Shah gave MA Jinnah a clean chit on Partition and gave Pakistan a clean chit on atrocities against Baloch, Shia and Ahmadis.” While another user said, Well, the idea of 2Nation Theory was first propounded by Savarkar, later picked up by Jinnah.”
Here's what netizens had to say:
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha on Monday said the name of the Muslim community is nowhere mentioned in the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019. "Nowhere in the Bill Muslim community is named even once. You cannot distort and present it in the House," said Amit Shah after tabling the Bill, while replying to a member from Opposition Bench who alleged that the Bill is discriminatory against the community.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Bill today. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country. The Bill was passed by the Lower House of the Parliament earlier this year but lapsed with the term of the previous Lok Sabha during the first term of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government in the Centre.
(Inputs from Agencies)
