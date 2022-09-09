Congress reduced to brother-sister party, says BJP chief JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda initiates Congress Mukt Bharat Abhiyan from Raipur | Photo: File

Bharatiya Janata Party has initiated its ambitious reclaim power initiative campaign in Chhattisgarh, as part of Congress Mukt Bharat Abhiyan from Raipur’s science ground on Friday with an aggressive public speech from BJP’s National president JP Nadda.

Nadda, who is in the state on his four days tour started his journey by castigating public remarks on Congress top brass and the Baghel government while addressing a gathering of BJP workers at the science college ground on Friday.

Congress became a principle-less (morally debauch) party-cum sinking ship where all its trusted members abandoned it one by one, Nadda alleged.

"Congress is running Bharat Jodo Yatra, it is better for them to keep their party united," he commented.

We are fighting a war with nepotism, and corruption and "Congress has become a brother-sister party, having the major objective of looting public money. Therefore, in the nation's interest, Congress must go. Here, in Chhattisgarh Mafia Raaj prevailed in the Bhupesh Baghel regime, the situation of law and order is quite pathetic, the government is running in debt, and the game of commission has become rampant in the state," the BJP president alleged.

"The results of the assembly election of 2023 will be a deciding factor where BJP will register victory with a massive mandate," BJP vice president Dr Raman Singh said.

However, instead of making a direct dig at BJP President, Congress Communication Department Chief SA Shukla mocked Nadda’s statement.

"In his 32 minutes speech, Nadda quoted Baghel’s name nine times, showing up to what extent BJP leaders are impressed by Baghel's government public welfare favouring works," Shukla said.

"Nadda’s allegations were a box of lies. It will be better for BJP if Nadda answered five simple questions: how many jobs the Modi government created in its tenure of 8 years, why the national economy is in shambles, why they failed to control inflation, why PSUs are continuously sold at throwaway prices?" Shukla questioned.