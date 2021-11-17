Congress' Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Smriti Irani over 'ghar par ladka' remark on Rahul Gandhi, says 'as woman, such comment is wrong'

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani over her 'ghar par ladka hai' remark on Rahul Gandhi, saying that she should not have made such statements being a woman herself.

Few days ago, Smriti Irani had made the comment on Rahul Gandhi in response to his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's 'ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' (I am a girl and can fight) slogan, which she had coined for the grand old party for the 2022 Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Smriti Irani's comment on Rahul Gandhi that 'ghar par ladka hai par lad nahin sakta' (There is a boy at home who cannot fight) is wrong. Being a woman, such a statement is incorrect. Instead, she should encourage women by saying that they should fight for themselves."

She urged women to participate in politics, recognise their power and stand against atrocities in society.

Further, responding to the war-of-words between the Yogi Adityanath-led government and SP president Akhilesh Yadav over taking credit for building the Purvanchal Expressway, Prianka Gandhi said that there should be a change and people should stand up for their issues which they are facing.

"Whoever wants to do politics, let them do it. We have brought the message that there should be a change. People have to stand up for their own problems and needs. They should fight for themselves," she stated.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi also visited the Kamtanath Temple in Chitrakoot to offer prayers and left a comment in the visitor's book, saying "It is my privilege to come to the holy land of Chitrakoot."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today sought women's support to her party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections asking them why to help a government which is doing nothing for them. Priyanka Gandhi exhorted women to support her party weeks after promising to give 40 per cent of her party tickets to women candidates in the UP assembly elections next year.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 07:53 PM IST