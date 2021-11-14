e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 04:51 PM IST

Congress will not form any alliance in upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

FPJ Web Desk
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra | (ANI Photo)

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday declared that the party will not form any alliance in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Congress will fight on all seats and will fight alone, the Congress leader said while addressing a rally in Bulandshahr.

"Many party workers asked me not to forge alliance with any party for the upcoming Assembly election. I want to assure all of you that we will fight on all the seats and we will fight alone", Gandhi said.

(This is a developing story)


Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 04:51 PM IST
