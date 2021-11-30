Congress, other opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha stage walkout over suspension of 12 MPs for "unruly" conduct in last session.

Congress and other opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha staged walkout over suspension of 12 MPs yesterday for "unruly" conduct in last session.

Twelve Opposition members of the Rajya Sabha were suspended for the entire winter session on November 29 for “unprecedented acts of misconduct”, “unruly and violent behaviour” and “intentional attacks on security personnel” on August 11, the last day of the previous monsoon session.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday amid Opposition protests over various issues.

This is the second straight day that the Question Hour has been disrupted due to protests after the Winter session began on Monday.

Speaker Om Birla told the protesting members that they were not doing the right thing and urged them to discuss issues during the Question Hour.

As the din continued, the proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm.

Soon after the proceeding commenced in Lok Sabha, Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and National Conference staged a walkout.

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ Parliament winter session: 12 Opposition Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for unruly behaviour in August

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 11:48 AM IST