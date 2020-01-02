Congress MLC Naseemuddin Siddiqui approaches UP police against Sambit Patra and Tarek Fatah for sharing 'fake video'

Uttar Pradesh Congress leader and Member of Legislative Council Naseemuddin Siddiqui has filed a police complaint against BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra and Canada-based Pakistani author Tarek Fatah for allegedly sharing a “fake video” and maligning his and his party's image.

Fatah allegedly shared a video on Twitter on Tuesday and Patra shared the same video on Thursday. Both used similar caption saying that it was the Congress leader Siddiqui in the video.

In the video a man is seen and heard saying: “First we are Muslims and then Hindustanis. We Muslims own India, our loyalty is to Islam.”

The man in question is reportedly a Samajwadi Party leader Maviya Ali and the video is two-year-old.