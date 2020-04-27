Congress' Manish Tiwari questions lack of testing in India; says looking at cases & deaths as percentage of population is misleading

Amid rise in number of coronavirus cases in India, Congress leader Manish Tewari on Monday questioned the government for lack of COVID-19 testing in India and said looking at cases and deaths as percentage of population is misleading.
Taking to Twitter, Manish Tewari wrote: "As @PMOIndia meets CM’s Numbers to look at Total Tests 5,79,957 March 22nd 2020 Janta Curfew -341 cases-7 dead. April 27 th 2020 - 26,917cases-826 dead. In 36 days no of cases has risen by 7893.54% & deaths by 11800%. Looking at cases & deaths as % of population is misleading."
Manish Tewari on Sunday had questioned the government's testing strategy for COVID-19 and wondered why the country was conducting only 39,000 tests a day, against its capacity of one lakh tests.
"Is there an attempt to either play down the magnitude of the problem or is the government unsure that if we go in for enhancing the testing capacity, then it does not have the capacity to deal with its implications?" he asked at a press briefing through video-conferencing.
"We expect that at the meeting of the prime minister with chief ministers on Monday, we do not hear homilies, but see a calibrated, clear, pointed and precise plan that over the next 90 days, what the government of India, states and districts are expected to do to deal with COVID-19," Tewari said.