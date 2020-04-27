Congress' Manish Tiwari questions lack of testing in India; says looking at cases & deaths as percentage of population is misleading

Manish Tewari on Sunday had questioned the government's testing strategy for COVID-19 and wondered why the country was conducting only 39,000 tests a day, against its capacity of one lakh tests.

"Is there an attempt to either play down the magnitude of the problem or is the government unsure that if we go in for enhancing the testing capacity, then it does not have the capacity to deal with its implications?" he asked at a press briefing through video-conferencing.

"We expect that at the meeting of the prime minister with chief ministers on Monday, we do not hear homilies, but see a calibrated, clear, pointed and precise plan that over the next 90 days, what the government of India, states and districts are expected to do to deal with COVID-19," Tewari said.