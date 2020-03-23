Congress demands special package for MSMEs, agriculture sector amid coronavirus outbreak

The Congress spokesperson said the government should arrange adequate number of ventilators for coronavirus patients as presently only 30,000 ventilators are available for the population of 130 crore. "About 95 per cent of those ventilators are already in use for patients suffering from other diseases," he said.

"Adequate number of isolation beds should be arranged so that they may be treated and infection does not spread. So far only 1 Isolation bed is available to the 84,000 countrymen, which is quite insufficient," he noted.

He said samples of all people under surveillance and those coming into contact with coronavirus patients should be tested and a strict action must be taken against black marketeers of masks and sanitisers.

"Lakhs of daily wage labourers, MGNREGA workers, adhoc- temporary workers, farmers and those working in the unorganized sector have lost their employments due to COVID-19. The Government should provide direct cash financial help to them," he said.

He said the agriculture sector, the biggest employment generator, has suffered a setback due to COVID-19. "The unseasonal rains and hailstorms across India have further added to their woes. The Government must announce a special relief package for the agriculture sector," he demanded. Surjewala noted that shopkeepers, businessmen, especially MSMEs have suffered huge losses due to COVID-19.

"The government should provide special relief package in which necessary tax breaks, interest subvention and deferment of liabilities should be provided to them," he tweeted.

He also pointed out that middle class and the salaried people are facing serious problems due to COVID-19. "Monthly EMI is the way for most facilities for them. The Government must consider a deferment of EMIs for them," he demanded.