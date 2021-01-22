Congress likely to have a new president by June; internal elections slated to be held after state polls

Congress might have a new president by June this year, it has been reported, after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet on Friday purportedly discussed the modalities related to much-awaited organisational elections, which are likely to be held around the end of May.

The grand old party's internal elections will also include the much-discussed post of the Congress Party President. In the CWC meet today, chaired by the party interim president Sonia Gandhi, the party reportedly held discussions on a slew of issues related to the elections.

According to sources cited by news agency ANI, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal read out to Sonia Gandhi the schedule sent by the party's Central Election Authority, in which it was proposed that the elections should be held in May after the conclusion of the assembly polls.

Other party members, including the leaders who wrote a letter earlier to the party interim president urging for organisational elections, endorsed the proposal.

The members agreed to the point that internal elections must be held after Assembly polls. The sources said the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Plenary Session will be held on May 29.

The Central Election Authority of the Congress had earlier submitted a note to interim party President Sonia Gandhi that they were ready for the elections.

A group of 23 leaders had written to Sonia Gandhi in August last year demanding internal elections from block to the level of party chief and "full-time" active leadership. They had also demanded elections to CWC.The party had subsequently called a CWC meeting in which Sonia Gandhi desired that elections must be held within six months.

(With inputs from agencies)