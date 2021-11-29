Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s selfie with women MPs spark row

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday posted a selfie with six women MPs on Twitter with the caption: ‘Who says the Lok Sabha isn’t an attractive place to work?’, triggering a controversy, with National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma tweeting: “You are demeaning their contribution in parliament and politics by making them an object of attraction. Stop objectifying women in parliament.”

Tharoor, meanwhile, defended his selfie and posted: “The whole selfie thing was done (at the women MPs’ initiative) in great good humour & it was they who asked me to tweet it in the same spirit. I am sorry some people are offended but I was happy to be roped in to this show of workplace camaraderie.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 11:55 PM IST