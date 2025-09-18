Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says He's 'Getting Help From Inside ECI' To Expose Alleged Vote Fraud – Video

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi | ANI

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged that he is "getting help" from people who are working for the Election Commission of India (ECI) in uncovering alleged vote fraud in the country.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's Statement

"We have started getting help from inside the Election Commission. I am making it clear that we are now getting information from inside the Election Commission, this was not happening before, but now we are getting information from inside Election Commission, and this is not going to stop. India's people will not accept this. Once the youth comes to know that vote chori is happening then their power will come," Rahul Gandhi alleged.

#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "We have started getting help from inside the Election Commission. I am making it clear that we are now getting information from inside the Election Commission, and this is not going to stop..." pic.twitter.com/v7Ojh1CJe8 — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2025

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha addressed a press conference at the Congress headquarters, Indira Bhawan earlier today, where he alleged that the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar is "protecting vote chors" and is fully aware of how fraud is happening in deleting and adding fake voters in the voter list.

The Congress leader further claimed that at least 6 thousand votes have been deleted in the Aland Assembly constituency segment in Karnataka. Earlier, in a previous press conference, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that the assembly segment of Mahadevpura in the same state also had fraud votes.

"In election after election, someone, some group of people have been systematically targeting voters for deletions across India. Different communities, mainly who are voting for opposition, Dalits, OBCs, adivasis, minorities are specifically targeted who vote for the Opposition. We had heard this many times, and now we found 100 per cent proof of it. I am not going to say anything on this stage that is not backed up by 100 per cent proof. I am somebody who loves my country, Constitution, the democratic process and I am protecting that process. I am not going to be based on 100 per cent proof that you can determine," he added.

Talking about the Aland constituency in Karnataka he alleged that around 6 thousand votes were deleted fraudulently by unknown people who used software and impersonated real voters.

"In Aland, Karnataka, 6018 votes, somebody tried to delete these votes. We don't know the total number of votes deleted in 2023 elections, but somebody got caught. It was caught, by most crimes, by a coincidence. What happened was that the Booth Level officer noticed that her uncle's vote has been deleted," he said.

The Opposition parties have been repeatedly claiming that the Election Commission of India, colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is deleting and adding fraudulent votes in the voter rolls in various elections. The Congress leader has claimed that fraud has taken place in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, and also in various assembly segments, including in Karnataka's Mahadevpura segment.

In response, the ECI has asked the party leader to sign an affidavit and submit proof. After Gandhi's press conference, the poll panel also held a press conference where they answered various questions on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision in Bihar and other allegations raised by the Opposition.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)