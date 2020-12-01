Congress leader Ragini Nayak, who tested positive for COVID-19, admitted to AIIMS after condition deteriorates

Congress leader Ragini Nayak, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, has been admitted to AIIMS in Delhi after her conditions deteriorated last night.

Earlier on Sunday, Nayak had tweeted that she, her husband and parents had tested positive for COVID-19.

"I have some bad news to share. Me, my husband @ashokbasoya n my parents have tested positive for Covid-19..I have some rather severe symptoms," she had said in the tweet.

Later on Tuesday, she informed her Twitter followers about her condition.

"Dear All. My condition deteriorated last night and I had to be admitted in AIIMS Trauma Center. I am trying my level best to fight this disease, the rest I lay in the hands of God," she said.

Nayak's party colleagues wished her speedy recovery.