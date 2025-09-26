Congress Leader Mewaram Jain Expelled After His Obscene VIDEO Went Viral, Reinstated

Mewaram Jain | X

Barmer: Former Barmer MLA Mewaram Jain, who was expelled from the Congress party after his alleged obscene video went viral has been reinstated.

"I am pleased to inform you that the Hon'ble AICC President, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji, has approved the revocation of the earlier order under which you were suspended from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress.Your primary membership of the Party stands restored with immediate effect," a party notice read.

"You are requested to resume your duties and responsibilities actively as a dedicated member of the Congress Party," the notice added.

Congress notice | X

On 20 December 2023, a woman in Jodhpur filed a gang rape case against Jain. The police registered a case under 18 sections, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The woman alleged that Mewaram, while an MLA, used his influence to stop the proceedings.

On 5 January 2024, an obscene video of Jain went viral on social media. The matter escalated, and Congress state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasara issued an order on the night of 5–6 January suspending him. The order stated that Jain's conduct was against the Congress Constitution and moral values.

Who Is Mewaram Jain

Mewaram Jain, a three-time MLA, was given a four-time Congress ticket. However, the 2023 state polls he lost to independent candidate Dr. Priyanka Chaudhary.