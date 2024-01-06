Mewaram Jain's Videos Leak Online After Woman Files Rape Case; BJP Attacks Former Congress MLA | Twitter

Barmer: Former Congress MLA Mewaram Jain has hit the headlines once again as two videos of the former Barmer MLA has surfaced on the internet. A rape case has been filed by a woman against the former Congress MLA, a few days ago and the video is said to be related to the same case. The woman filed a rape case against Mewaram Jain and eight others.

The woman also mentioned the videos in her FIR

The woman also mentioned the videos in her FIR against the former Congress MLA. She claimed that the former Congress MLA raped her and also accused Mewaram Jain of molesting her in front of her daughter.

This man Mewaram is the Jeffery Epstein of Congress



Congress is a party of sleaze bags & sexual predators



From Bhanwari Devi to Mewaram

From their IYC chief to tandoor kaand

From Shanti Dhariwal to Nitish Kumar statements which were defended by INC



Today



Will Priyanka… pic.twitter.com/nt7ucWjURf — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) January 6, 2024

Shehzad Poonawalla also shared the videos

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also shared the video on his official social media account and attacked the former Congress MLA and also asked few questions to the top leaders of the Congress party.

This is ex Congress MLA Mewaram jain. Imagine the plight of girls during congress congress tenure who has leaders like mewaram jain and rahul gandhi. pic.twitter.com/NXafDyILLd — Ankit Jain (@indiantweeter) January 5, 2024

