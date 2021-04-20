Congress leader Anand Sharma tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to Apollo Hospital

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in the national capital.

This comes after former prime minister and senior Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh was also diagnosed with COVID-19 and was on Monday admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre.

On Sunday, Dr Singh had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "resist the temptation to look at the absolute number of vaccinations and focus on the percentage of the population vaccinated".