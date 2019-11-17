Congress isn't even in competition for upcoming Delhi polls, says AAP leader Sanjay Singh

The Delhi assembly elections, to be held early next year, will see a direct fight between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP, as the Congress is not even in the competition, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said.

Refuting reports that the Congress might emerge as a surprise player in the upcoming assembly elections and put up a tough fight, as was the case in Haryana, Singh said the situation in the national capital is "completely different".

Claiming that no one even mentions Congress in Delhi, the AAP Rajya Sabha MP said the grand old party cannot be even considered a competitor for the elections in Delhi.

In the 2015 assembly elections, AAP won 67 of the 70 seats and the BJP got the rest, while the Congress drew a blank.

"In Delhi, people have seen our work and they are happy with it. They will vote based on that," he told PTI in an interview. Singh also ruled out forging pre-poll alliance with the Congress for the assembly elections.

Before the Lok Sabha elections, the AAP and the Congress were in talks to form a pre-poll alliance. But the talks were called off when the two parties could not reach an agreement on seat sharing.