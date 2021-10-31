'Congress is BJP and BJP is Congress, there is no difference between them': Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav ahead of UP Assembly Polls

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders say that they follow the footprints of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel but today farmers are in distress and their income is not doubled. His comments come on the day of 137th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and ahead of the UP Assembly polls which are scheduled to take place in 2022.

The SP chief slamming the BJP led government in Uttar Pradesh said, "Law and order situation is in the worst state in UP. Hence people of UP has decided to throw BJP out of power."

Further slamming its another counterpart Congress, he alleged that there is no difference between them - BJP and Congress. "Congress is BJP and BJP is Congress, he added saying that investigation of ED and CBI that is going on against us and other leaders is because of Congress only.

His remarks come a day after six sitting legislators from BSP and one from ruling BJP joined Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

The development comes ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled to be held early next year.

On Saturday BJP legislator from Sitapur Sadar, Rakesh Rathore, joined SP in the presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav. BSP legislators Sushma Patel from Mungra Badshahpur, Hargobind Bhargava from Sidhauli Sitapur, Aslam Chaudhury from Dhaulana Hapur, Aslam Raini from Shrawasti, Hakim Lal Bind from Handiya Prayagraj and Muztaba Siddiqui from Pratappur Prayagraj also joined SP. All these legislators were suspended from party after they had voted SP candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections early this year. Another BSP legislator and former minister Lalji Verma has also quit party to join SP.

After the leaders joined, party chief Akhilesh Yadav mocked BJP saying that they would now change the slogan of party from Hamara Pariwar BJP Pariwar to Hamara Pariwar, Bhagta Pariwar. He did not spare Congress and said that there is no difference between the two national parties. Both follow the same policies and traditions. According to a senior Samajwadi leader, more legislators from BSP and BJP might join SP in the coming days.

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 05:56 PM IST