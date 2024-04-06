'Congress' Ideologies Influenced By Muslim League And Leftist Party': PM Modi

PM Modi Speaking During Rajasthan Rally | PTI

In a scathing critique of the Congress party's ideological trajectory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused it of veering away from its historical roots and aligning with influences antithetical to India's founding principles.

Speaking at an election rally in Saharanpur, PM Modi equated the Congress with the Muslim League, suggesting a departure from its legacy of contributing to India's independence struggle.

"The Congress, once synonymous with the fight for India's independence, now finds its ideology overshadowed by the Muslim League and leftist influences," asserted PM Modi, underscoring a perceived ideological shift within the party.

PM Modi Criticises Congress' Manifesto

Highlighting the disconnect between the Congress' manifesto and contemporary India's aspirations, PM Modi lamented its lack of vision and relevance. "Their manifesto reflects outdated ideologies, reminiscent of past eras, devoid of relevance in today's dynamic landscape," he remarked, questioning the party's commitment to addressing current challenges.

Reaffirming his administration's commitment to combating corruption, PM Modi pledged to continue the anti-corruption drive unabated, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding the nation's future.

In addition to critiquing the Congress, PM Modi took aim at the INDI Alliance, criticizing its perceived instability and lack of credibility. He derided the alliance's struggle for power as lacking vision and highlighted the electorate's recognition of their tactics.

PM Modi Slams Samajwadi Party

PM Modi also targeted the Samajwadi Party, a member of the INDIA bloc and an election partner of the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, citing its purported organizational shortcomings and lack of candidate viability.

Emphasizing the significance of inclusive governance, PM Modi praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's efforts in maintaining security and fostering investment, particularly in the agricultural sector.

Modi Invokes Shakti

Turning to spiritual themes, PM Modi invoked the symbolism of 'Shakti' at the land of Shakumbari Devi, cautioning against those challenging its significance and stressing the need to acknowledge India's rich spiritual heritage.

Reflecting on the BJP's journey, PM Modi celebrated the party's foundation day and reiterated its focus on national welfare over politics. He emphasized the party's commitment to 'Gareeb Kalyan' (welfare of the poor) as a mission rather than a mere promise.

PM Modi expressed gratitude for the support garnered thus far and urged the nation to unite in achieving greater milestones. The rally, attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP state president Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, and other party officials and candidates, underscored the party's solidarity and determination towards achieving its goals.