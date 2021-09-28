e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 08:17 PM IST

Congress high command rejects Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation, asks state leadership to resolve matter: Report

FPJ Web Desk
The Congress high command has rejected Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation and has asked state leadership to resolve the matter at their own level first, news agency ANI quoted Congress sources as saying.

After Sidhu, three party leaders had also quit from their respective posts in "solidarity" with the cricketer-turned-politician.

Razia Sultana quit as Punjab cabinet minister, Yoginder Dhingra as General Secretary of Punjab Congress and Gulzar Inder Chahal as Punjab Congress treasurer after Sidhu's resignation.

Earlier in the day, in a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Navjot Singh Sidhu announced his resignation. He, however, said that he will continue to serve the party.

"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab," he said in his letter.

"Therefore, I hereby resign as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress," he wrote.

Meanwhile, after Sidhu's resignation, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that the cricketer-turned-politician is unstable and unfit for the state.

"I told you so...he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab," said Captain Amarinder Singh in a tweet.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 08:17 PM IST
