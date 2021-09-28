e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 04:24 PM IST

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Punjab; will make big announcement ahead of assembly polls confirms AAP

Kejriwal will visit Ludhiana on Wednesday and hold a meeting with traders there, the party said on Twitter.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will embark on a two-day trip to Punjab during which he will make "big" announcements, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Tuesday.

Kejriwal will visit Ludhiana on Wednesday and hold a meeting with traders there, the party said on Twitter.

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will go on a two-day Punjab tour. He will visit Ludhiana tomorrow and meet traders. Kejriwal will hold a press conference on September 30. Will make big announcements in it," the AAP said in a tweet in Hindi.

AAP's Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha also said that Kejriwal will make big announcements.

"Chief Minister of Delhi @ArvindKejriwal will be on a two day visit to Punjab, starting tomorrow. Stay tuned for big announcements," he tweeted.

The Punjab assembly elections are due early next year.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 04:24 PM IST
