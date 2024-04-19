Congress Fields Naishad Desai Against BJP Heavyweight CR Paatil In Navsari: A 'Suicidal Candidate’?

C R Patil |

In the political battleground of Gujarat's Navsari Lok Sabha constituency, the Congress party has nominated Naishad Desai, who boasts familial ties with the late Prime Minister Morarji Desai, to take on the formidable BJP heavyweight, CR Paatil. However, Desai's candidacy has sparked intense debate, with many dubbing him as the 'suicidal candidate' of the Congress party, facing off against Paatil, who clinched a historic victory in 2019 with a staggering margin of 6.89 lakh votes.

Paatil, a close confidante of PM Narendra Modi, who is also known as the ‘master strategist’ or ‘Chanikya’ of the BJP, is eyeing to break all his records to emerge as the top leader with historic vote margin in the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Navsari. In such a situation, Desai’s name will be etched in the annals of Indian political history as the Congress contender pitted against BJP heavyweight.

Impact of Morarji Desai's legacy

The legacy of Morarji Desai, the illustrious son of Gujarat who ascended to the highest office in the nation, casts a long shadow over the political landscape of the state. Now, his relative, Naishad Desai, steps into the fray, carrying the weight of familial heritage as he embarks on a quest to secure victory in the Navsari Lok Sabha constituency.

However, Desai's path to power is fraught with challenges, none greater than the towering figure of CR Paatil, the BJP's stalwart and incumbent chief in Gujarat. Paatil's resounding triumph in the 2019 elections, where he secured a record margin of 689,668 votes, cemented his status as a formidable force in state politics. Now, with the ambitious target of '7 lakh paar' from Navsari, Paatil sets his sights on rewriting the annals of Indian electoral history once again.

Dhansukh Rajput vs CR Paatil

In 2009, Congress fielded migrant candidate Dhansukh Rajput against Paatil. Rajput got 2.90 lakh votes while Paatil got 4.23 lakh votes. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress fielded Muslim face Maqsood Mirza as its candidate, who got 2.62 lakh votes and Paatil got 8.20. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress fielded Koli Patel as a candidate against Patil. Dharmesh Patel got 2.83 lakh votes and Patil got 9.72 lakh votes.

Navsari, aptly dubbed as 'mini India' owing to its diverse electorate, presents a unique microcosm of the nation's political fabric. With over 22 lakh voters hailing from 22 states, including a sizable diaspora and ethnic communities, the constituency embodies the mosaic of Indian society. Despite its diversity, the BJP has maintained a stranglehold on Navsari since its inception, a dominance Paatil aims to perpetuate with his unwavering focus on campaign strategies and organizational prowess.

Naishad Desai comes from a family of freedom fighters

In contrast, Congress candidate Naishad Desai comes from a family of freedom fighters. He has been constantly fighting for the rights of the workers. Naishad Desai has been a senior spokesperson of the Congress. Desai served as the president of INTUC for many years. Naishad Desai has studied LLB. He has also been a syndicate member of the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University and former president of Surat City Congress.

Naishad Desai also got the election ticket as a Congress candidate in the previous assembly elections. He contested from Surat West and lost. In 2014, he was a Congress candidate from Surat Lok Sabha seat. He contested the election against BJP's Darshana Jardosh. In which Naishad Desai was defeated.

CR Patil is considered an 'election specialist'

CR Patil is considered an 'election specialist' as he micro-plans how BJP candidates can win in difficult circumstances and thus devises campaign strategies. In the Karnataka assembly elections, CR Paatil took responsibility for the assembly seats in the region where the BJP had never won before. Patil set up a network for BJP candidates to emerge victorious. His advice is taken as a strategy maker in assembly elections in any state in the country by the BJP leadership.

Desai's recent symbolic gesture, embodying the spirit of Mahatma Gandhi through a poignant Dandi Yatra, serves as a testament to his commitment to Gandhian principles of simplicity and humility. This act of homage, undertaken before his nomination filing on April 19, encapsulates the essence of his electoral campaign, rooted in the ethos of service and sacrifice.

Despite Desai's formidable credentials, his candidacy has not been without criticism. Many within political circles have labeled him as the 'suicidal candidate' of the Congress party, facing an uphill battle against the formidable might of Paatil. However, Desai remains undeterred, drawing strength from his familial legacy and the support of grassroots activists and party loyalists.