Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections: Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Sunita To Campaign For AAP In The State

Sunita Kejriwal |

Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday unveiled its list of star campaigners for the Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat. Notably, the list was led by the incarcerated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, followed by his wife Sunita. Sunita's inclusion in the AAP's list of star campaigners is seen as her official entry into active politics.

The party's list of 40-star campaigners includes the names of three jailed leaders: Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendra Jain.

Following Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy, Sunita stepped forward and actively engaged in party affairs. She conducted press conferences opposing her husband Kejriwal's arrest and also shared the stage with the INDI.A alliance's rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

🚨 Breaking 🚨



गुजरात राज्य के लोकसभा चुनावों के लिए 40 Star प्रचारकों की सूची ज़ारी 🔥



अरविंद केजरीवाल जी की ‘काम की राजनीति’ को लेकर जनता के बीच पहुचेंगे Star प्रचारक💯 pic.twitter.com/PrbWZ9Y27r — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) April 16, 2024

As per the list shared by AAP on its official X handle, prominent figures including Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Rajya Sabha MPs Sandeep Pathak, Sanjay Singh, and Raghav Chadha, along with Delhi Ministers Atishi, Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Kailash Gahlot, will campaign for the party in Gujarat.

The list includes Gopal Italia, former AAP Gujarat president, and Isudan Gadhvi, the CM candidate for Gujarat in the 2022 state elections.

Gujarat will undergo elections in a single phase on May 7. Out of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, AAP is contesting two seats—Bharuch and Bhavnagar—as part of the INDIA alliance, while its ally Congress is contesting the remaining 24 seats. AAP has nominated its sitting MLAs Chaitar Vasava from Bharuch and Umesh Makwana from Bhavnagar.

In the state assembly polls of 2022, AAP secured victory in five seats with a vote share of 12.92%.