Congress delegation to visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara on November 9

New Delhi: A Congress delegation led by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will be visiting Kartarpur Sahib on November 9, sources said here on Monday.

The seven-member delegation has been constituted by party interim President Sonia Gandhi. Apart from Manmohan Singh, the delegation will consist of Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh, and senior leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia, R.P.N Singh, Randeep Surjewala, Deepender Hooda and Jitin Prasada.

As per reports, the former Prime Minister has also been invited by the Pakistan government but Singh has declined the invitation. Sources also said that the first 'jatha' is likely to go on November 9, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor.

The Kartarpur Corridor is 4.7 kilometres from the India- Pakistan border. The foundation stone was laid down in November 2018.