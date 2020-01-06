Congress, Communists, AAP want environment of violence in universities: Prakash Javadekar

New Delhi: A day after a violent attack in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said that the Congress, Communists, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and other elements want to create an environment of violence across universities in the country.

Javadekar said that this is a deliberate attempt of creating unrest in universities and this is a conspiracy of some people, which needs to be exposed.

"We condemn the violence in JNU. Congress, Communists, AAP and some elements want to create an environment of violence in universities across the country... This needs to be investigated," Javadekar told ANI.