HM Amit Shah speaks to Delhi LG; requests him to call JNU representatives for talks

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday talked to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and requested him to call representatives from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for discussions, officials said.

The telephonic conversation between the home minister and the LG came a day after masked men indulged in violence on the JNU campus. "The home minister spoke to the LG and requested him to initiate discussions with representatives from the JNU," an official said.