'Congress cannot digest PM Modi's popularity,' says Union Minister Anurag Thakur; slams Rahul Gandhi for 'insulting' India in US

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, who visited Mumbai on Thursday as part of BJP’s Maha Jana Sampark Abhiyan, criticised the Congress for ‘indulging in denigrating India in quest of opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’ and lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for holding secret meetings with Chinese officials while the neighbouring country was trying to infiltrate India's borders.

He also claimed that the Congress cannot digest Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity.

Thakur also criticised the Gandhi scion for equating his Bharat Jodo Yatra with that of the tours of Sikh Gurus.

“Sikh Gurus connected Bharat in the past. But, Rahul Gandhi is seen in programmes where the Indian flag and India anthem are insulted,” Thakur said.

Thakur also asked whether Chinese institutions have funded Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF), and also raised questions on his recent US visit.

Thakur accused Rahul Gandhi of insulting not just the PM but the entire country during his foreign visits.

“Australian PM says Modi is the boss while the Italian PM says Modi is the world’s most loved leader. Other world leaders respect Modi's leadership. The Congress cannot digest this and speaks in sponsored programmes, first in the UK and now USA,” Thakur said.

Thakur also told reporters that the government has accepted the wrestlers’ demand for a committee to probe their allegations and an investigation was underway.

“The government is handling the issue of protesting wrestlers sensitively. The wrestlers asked for an FIR which has been filed by the Delhi police. A committee of administrators has been set up by the Wrestling Federation of India as they demanded that its office-bearers shouldn't be allowed to function,” Thakur said.