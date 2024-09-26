 Congress Calls Himachal Pradesh Minister To Delhi, Warns Him Over Eatery-Owner Names Order: Report
The order passed by the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh drew simile to the Uttar Pradesh's BJP government diktat which was bitterly opposed by the Congress. People were hence surprised that such an order could come from a state ruled by Congress.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
(File) Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh | ANI

The Congress party on Thursday (September 26) summoned party's minister in Himachal Pradesh state government Vikramaditya Singh and reprimanded him over order issued by his department which made it compulsory for food-outlet owners to display their names and addresses on their shops, reported India Today. Not long ago, the Congress had bitterly opposed similar move by Uttar Pradesh government during kanwar yatra.

The news report cited sources to say that Singh has now been asked not to make controversial comments on the issue. He heads Public Works Department and Urban Development Ministry in Himachal Pradesh.

Matter of 'internal security'

His department passed the controversial order on Wednesday (September 25). Singh told news agency ANI earlier that the step was taken for 'internal security of the state'

"Anyway, shops normally display their registration number and so on...But this is for the internal security of the state and the apprehensions that have been raised, this needs to be seen that way. An all-party committee has also been constituted and that would look into every detail...There can be no compromise with internal security concerns of the state." he said, as quoted by ANI.

State Congress unit supported the move soon after it was passed.

"Vikramaditya (Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh) has said that this is done to make sure only authorised persons can set up shops...The Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker has made an all-party committee to regulate hawkers and to give them licenses. Connecting this to Uttar Pradesh is not right," said Himachal Pradesh AICC in-charge Rajeev Shukla as quoted by ANI.

But the reprimand from the party may be a hint that the state government would not implement the order.

Several months ago, Uttar Pradesh government announced such a diktat for eatery-owners in the state. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as well as Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had voiced concern.

The order was later scrapped after intervention of the Supreme Court.

