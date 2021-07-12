Congress, BJP appeals party workers to help those affected in Himachal Pradesh flash floods

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have appealed to their party workers to extend all necessary help to those affected in flash flood and cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

BJP chief JP Nadda said, "Home Minister Amit Shah has deployed NDRF teams to provide immediate relief in flood-affected areas in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. Spoke to CM Jairam Thakur to learn about the situation". "I request party workers to extend their help in affected areas", Nadda added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has appealed to party workers to help the people affected in the flash floods and cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand in this difficult time. I appeal to Congress workers in all affected areas to lend a helping hand. Please stay safe",

The Central government on Monday deployed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh led to flash floods in upper Dharamsala in Kangra district, washing away parked cars and partially damaging houses.

Two persons have been reported missing after heavy rain in the district.

Reviewing the ground situation in the state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on the phone, assuring him that an NDRF team will be deployed to handle any exigency.

