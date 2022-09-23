Congress 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' takes a break in Kerala's Thrissur | File

On its 16th day, the Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' took a break on Friday, with Rahul Gandhi and his entourage resting in Kerala's Thrissur, where the yatra halted on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Congress workers said, "Today, we rest and strengthen our resolve to save India from hate and democratic backsliding. We will be back tomorrow and move to Thrissur to continue our fight."

In the meantime, reportedly, party MP Rahul Gandhi also reached Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi and discuss the upcoming party presidential polls.

Rahul Gandhi's advice to aspiring candidates to be Congress President

On Thursday, as the national party issued notification for the AICC president polls, Rahul Gandhi also shared a piece of advice for the aspiring candidates to be the party president. He said that 'it is not a post, but a belief system that represents the vision of the country'.

"My advice (to the Congress president) would be that whoever becomes the chief should remember he represents a set of ideas, a belief system, and the vision of India," he said.

Speaking about his ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', he said, "The idea was to go from one end of India to the other end of India. Frankly, we can't walk 10,000 km either. We have a view on what needs to be done in UP, a very clear view."

Congress issues notification for party presidential polls

The Congress' central election authority issued notification for the AICC president polls. As per the notification, while the nomination forms will be available from today onwards, the filing of nominations will be held between September 24 and 30.

Scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 1, and on the same day, a valid candidate list will be published. The last date of withdrawal is October 8, following which a final list will be published. While the party presidential poll will be held on October 17, counting will take place on October 19.