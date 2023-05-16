Congress accuses PM Modi of alleged ties with Adani in viral morphed photo on Twitter; BJP counters with own image

The Congress party, on Tuesday, took a satirical swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi through its official Twitter handle. A morphed photograph, depicting the Prime Minister standing amidst a gallery adorned with images of Gautam Adani, has gained thousands of likes on social media.

Adani, one of the wealthiest individuals globally, is shown alongside PM Modi in some of these pictures. The Congress, captioning the image as "Meri Duniya" (My World), aimed to underscore the alleged association between the Prime Minister and Adani.

Photo going viral on social media

The photograph swiftly garnered widespread attention, with thousands views and over two thousand two hundred retweets in a matter of hours. Its circulation across various social media platforms has ignited fervent discussions among netizens.

This is not the first instance in which the Congress party has leveled accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting a close relationship with Gautam Adani.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, has time and again vehemently dismissed these allegations as "false propaganda."

BJP responds

In a swift response, the BJP retaliated by posting its own photograph on its official Twitter handle.

The image features Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a gallery surrounded by various photographs, including a cutout of a news report implying his engagement parties during the Mumbai crisis. Additional pictures within the photograph portray Sonia Gandhi, Robert Vadra (her son-in-law), former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Ashok Gehlot, and others. The BJP's caption accompanying the image reads as "Inki duniya" (Their World).

Within minutes of its posting, the photograph garnered thousands of likes, indicating the heated nature of political exchanges between the two parties online.

