Rahul Gandhi to visit US on May 31 for 10 days ahead of PM Modi's state visit

Congress leader and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit the United States for a 10-day trip starting on May 31, according to a report in news agency ANI.

During his visit, Gandhi plans to hold a rally of approximately 5,000 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) at New York's Madison Square Garden on June 4. Additionally, he will engage in a panel discussion, deliver a speech at Stanford University, and also meet with politicians and entrepreneurs during visits to Washington and California.

PM Modi's state visit to the USA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also set to embark on an official state visit to the United States on June 22. The Ministry of External Affairs announced that PM Modi will be hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at a state dinner at the White House. This visit highlights the diplomatic ties between India and the US.

Rahul Gandhi's criticism of Indian democracy

Rahul Gandhi has recently been in the headlines for his speeches in London, where he criticized the Indian government and shed light on the state of Indian democracy. During his speech at Cambridge University in March 2023, Gandhi expressed concerns about the pressures faced by Indian democracy and the attacks on its institutions. These remarks drew criticism from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who demanded an apology from Gandhi.

Political controversies and Gandhi's disqualification

Gandhi's statements in the UK sparked controversies in India, with the BJP accusing him of being a part of the anti-India toolkit. The BJP intensified its attack on Gandhi, demanding an apology from the former Wayanad MP.

Furthermore, the Budget session of Parliament witnessed a deadlock, with the BJP insisting on an apology from Gandhi for his remarks and the Congress calling for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate allegations against the Adani Group.

On April 11, Gandhi was disqualified from his position as a Member of Parliament following his conviction in a defamation case. His disqualification was in accordance with Article 102(1)(e) of the Indian Constitution read with Section 8 of the Representation of People Act, 1951.

