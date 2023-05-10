 President Biden to host PM Modi for Official State Visit to US on June 22, says White House
The White House made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 07:03 PM IST
President Biden to host PM Modi for Official State Visit to US on June 22, says White House | file pic/ ANI

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an Official State Visit to the United States, which will include a state dinner, on June 22, 2023.

The White House said this in a statement on Wednesday.

What's on the agenda?

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, "The upcoming visit will affirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and Indians together."

Prime Minister Modi's visit will strengthen two countries' shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific and their shared resolve to elevate strategic technology partnership, including in defence, clean energy, and space, said Karine Jean-Pierre. 

"The leaders will discuss ways to further expand our educational exchanges and people-to-people ties, as well as our work together to confront common challenges from climate change, to workforce development and health security," she added. 

(with PTI inputs)

