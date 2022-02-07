'Completely false': Arvind Kejriwal slams PM Modi for accusing Delhi govt of contributing to COVID spread

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Opposition parties--the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)--of contributing to the spread of coronavirus in the initial days by pushing migrant labourers to leave Mumbai and Delhi, thereby triggering a crisis.

"The Congress Party has crossed all limits during the first wave COVID pandemic. During the first wave, when people were following lockdowns, in the entire world guidelines were suggesting that people stay where they are... then Congress leaders were standing at Mumbai station and scaring innocent people. They pushed migrant workers in Mumbai to return to their states," the PM said in his reply to the Motion of Thanks debate in Lok Sabha.

At the same time, PM Modi said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government went around slums in jeeps and announced on mics that whoever wants to go home, buses have been arranged to leave the city. "This led to the spread of COVID in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand. What kind of politics is this? How long will this politics will continue?," he added.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal has slammed PM Modi over the accusation. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi CM said the PM's comments in the Lok Sabha are "completely false".

"This statement of Prime Minister is completely false. The country hopes that the Prime Minister will be sensitive to those who have suffered the pain of the Corona period, those who have lost their loved ones. It does not suit the Prime Minister to do politics on the sufferings of the people (sic)," the tweet in Hindi read.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 08:50 PM IST