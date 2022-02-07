Watch Video: I think Congress has made up its mind to not come to power for next 100 years, says PM Modi - Highlights of his speech

In a scathing attack at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he thinks the grand old party has made up its mind to not come to power for the next 100 years. He also gave several examples where the Congress has remained out of power for years. The PM was is replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks in the Lok Sabha.

"Nagaland voted for Congress 24 yrs ago, Odisha voted for you 27 yrs ago. You won with full majority in Goa 28 yrs ago. In 1988, Tripura voted for Congress. West Benga voted for Congress in 1972. You take credit for creation of Telangana but the public did not accept you," PM Modi said. "After losing so many elections there is no change in your (Congress) 'Ahankaar' (ego)," he added.

The PM said the Opposition can oppose him, but "blind opposition is disrespecting democracy". "You can oppose me, but why are you (Congress) opposing the Fit India Movement and other schemes? No wonder you were voted out in many states years ago...I think you have made up your mind not to come to power for the next 100 years," he said. "If I talk about 'vocal for local' then you ignore it. Don't you want to create India 'Atamanirbhar'? You (Congress) don't want to fulfil the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi," he added.

He also accused the Opposition of being responsible for the countrywide spread of COVID-19 and the migrant crisis during the first wave. "During the first wave of COVID19, you (Congress) gave free train tickets to migrant workers to leave Mumbai. At the same time, Delhi govt told migrant workers to leave the city and provided them buses. As a result, Covid spread rapidly in Punjab, UP & Uttarakhand," he said.

Further hitting out the Opposition, PM Modi said, "Many of you are stuck in 2014, that's why you are also losing out."

