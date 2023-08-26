Compilation of PM Modi's Motivational Speeches 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' Released

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs & Sports Shri Anurag Thakur and Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan released the two-volume book 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' compiled from the speeches and addresses given by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi during his successful second term from June 2020 to May 2021 and June 2021 to May 2022 at Kushabhav Thakre International Convention Centre in Bhopal today. These books have been compiled by the Publications Division of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

In his address on the occasion, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs & Sports Shri Anurag Thakur highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's addresses have consistently served as a source of inspiration.

Each of his speeches contains valuable lessons to be learned. It has been challenging to select speeches from among them to compose the book due to the abundance of insightful content.

The Minister said that 86 inspirational speeches have been included in one section of this book and 80 inspirational speeches in the other section. Selected speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been compiled on many important topics. The speeches included the Prime Minister's address to the common citizens on topics like Startup India, Good Governance, Women Empowerment, Nation Power, Self-reliant India, Jai Vigyan, Jai Kisan etc.

The Minister further urged the youth and researchers that they must read this book. There is a lot to know and learn in these. Shri Thakur also commended the remarkable achievement of the successful landing of the Vikram Lander on the Moon's South Pole for the first time, marking India's endeavor in this significant feat.

Referring to apps like UPI and BHIM app, the Union Minister said that in the world of digital payments, now 46 percent of the maximum transactions take place in India.

He noted that compared to earlier, over 45 crore bank accounts have been opened, with amounts now efficiently reaching beneficiaries through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

Highlighting the pivotal role of youth, Shri Thakur said that the youth of India have now become job givers. India has more than one lakh startups in comparison to the world.

Shri Thakur said that the cheapest data in the world is now available in India. The nation has made its own 5G technology and is going to make 6G technology in future. He said that in the 75th year of Amrit Mahotsav, India has become the fifth largest economy in the world.

Lauding the progress made by state Madhya Pradesh, Shri. Thakur expressed that earlier Madhya Pradesh was called Bimaru, but after the formation of the new government, the state has emerged as one of the leading and progressive states in the country.

He said that we have progressed a lot in education in our mother tongue and only in Madhya Pradesh the syllabus for medical studies has been prepared in Hindi. The Minister said that the Seekho Kamao Yojana is a unique scheme and more than 86 thousand registrations have been done so far and also Madhya Pradesh had successfully organized the Khelo India Youth Games.

In his address at the function, Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan appealed to the youth to read this book. This is a priceless treasure and pearls of wisdom will be found in it.

He noted that the Prime Minister's 'Mann Ki Baat' is a voice of common citizens offering a platform to address pressing social issues. It is a wonderful initiative carrying within it the very essence of inspiration of the Prime Minister.

The Chief Minister appealed to definitely read this book describing the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi as a visionary Prime Minister, and cherished his memories with him.

He said that Indore has been honored with the prestigious Best Smart City award, establishing its excellence in the realm of smart cities nationwide. At the same time, Madhya Pradesh has been bestowed with the distinguished Best State Award in the Indian Smart City category. It's worth noting that Indore has consistently secured the top position in the cleanliness surveys.

The event commenced with a warm welcome address by Shri Vikram Sahay, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting followed by the screening of a short film based on the books. Khajuraho MP Shri VD Sharma also graced the occasion. The vote of thanks was given by Ms. Anupama Bhatnagar, Director General, Publications Division.

Union Minister Shri Anurag Thakur inaugurated the multi-media exhibition organized by the Central Bureau of Communication on the theme 'Naya Bharat: Sashakta Bharat' along with '9 Years: Seva, Sushasan aur Garib Kalyan' before the launch of the program along with the hon’ble Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

During this event, a stall was set up by the Publications Department showcasing an array of their published books, providing attendees to explore and purchase them.

