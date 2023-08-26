PM Modi Names Chandrayaan-3 Moon Lander's Touchdown Point As 'Shivshakti'; Aug 23 To Be 'National Space Day' |

The spot where Chandrayaan-3’s moon lander landed, that point will be known as ‘Shivshakti’, announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday during his address to the ISRO Scientists team at the Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru.

August 23 To Be National Space Day: PM Modi

In another major announcement after the grand success of India's Moon Mission, PM Modi announced the day of Chandrayaan-3's landing, August 23, to be the National Space Day. "On 23rd August, India hoisted flag on the Moon. From now onwards, that day will be known as National Space Day in India", says PM Modi.

PM Modi also acknowledged the significance of the landing spot where Chandrayaan-2 set its footprints on the lunar surface. Taking inspiration from the historic landing spot, PM Modi renamed the spot to 'Tiranga'. "The spot on the lunar surface where the Chandrayaan-2 left its footprints will be known as 'Tiranga'. This will be an inspiration for every effort made by India. It will remind us any failure is not final," said PM Modi.

PM Modi Gets Rousing Welcome At ISRO HQ In Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a warm reception as he arrived at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru in the morning today. He met the team of scientists with the Indian Space Research Organisation, who were involved in the country's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath personally received PM Modi, who patted his back and hugged him for the successful culmination of the daunting lunar landing mission. He also posed for a group photo with the team of scientists behind the project. S Somanath briefed PM Modi on the ISRO's 40-day journey to the lunar South Pole and the efforts that went into the project.

Prior to meeting the ISRO scientists, PM raised the slogan 'Jai Vigyan Jai Anusandhan' and greeted people lining the streets outside HAL airport after his arrival in Bengaluru.

