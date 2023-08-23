'Communication Link Is Established': Vikram Lander Shares First Images Of Lunar Surface During Moon Descent

The Vikram Lander of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft shared the first images of the Lunar surface during its historic descent on the Moon.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared the four pictures of the Lunar surface as India became the first country to land on the South Pole of the Moon on Thursday.

