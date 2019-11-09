Common refrain among Muslim residents; Peace should prevail

Ayodhya: “All I want is that an atmosphere of peace should prevail, and nothing else,” said 65-year-old Azeez, a resident of Niyava Bakra Mandi area of Ayodhya, when he was asked about the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute on Saturday.

Similar sentiments were voiced by a number of residents of this Muslim dominated locality here where more than half the shops were open and people were carrying out their daily chores despite the high security in view of the apex court verdict in the communally sensitive case.

Imran Khan, who is a medical representative and lives in Niyava area, said, “I welcome the judgement delivered by the Supreme Court in the case. Life is absolutely normal for me, as yesterday I was on duty along with my office colleagues.

“As far as question of tension prevailing here... I did not find any truth in that. All is certainly well.” Azhar Saeed, who run a business of agro-farming, said the Supreme Court judgement will “promote peace and brotherhood in the city, and gradually the hatred will disappear”.

When asked whether there was any apprehension or tension prevailing among Muslims, Azhar dubbed it as a “rumour” spread by “vested interest to make illiterate people feel afraid”.

Pointing to shops in the vicinity doing business, he said, “Life is absolutely normal, you can see for yourself.”

There are around 100 Muslim families living in Niyava area of the district.

Haji Mohammad Sajid, who runs a tailoring shop in the vicinity of Ramjanmabhoomi police station, however, did not appear satisfied with the verdict.

“I feel that the decision is incomplete,” he said, but refused to elaborate.

Shoaib Shameem Siddiqui, who runs a business of mechanical engineering, said, “I welcome the judgement delivered by the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya dispute case.” When contacted, Imam of Markazi Jama Masjid, Faizabad Mufti Ziauddin Qasmi refused to comment on the issue.

Heavy police deployment had been made in and around Ramjanmabhoomi police station area, and vehicles were not allowed to go there from different parts of the city. In Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow, which was also under a heavy security blanket, most of the shops opened in the afternoon.

“There is no report of any disturbance from anywhere in the city. Security is in place and we are keeping an eye,” Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash told PTI.

As of the 2011 census, Muslims comprise 26.36 per cent of the nearly 36 lakh population of Lucknow.

In the old city area of the Uttar Pradesh capital, where Muslim population is more, business was as usual as a majority of shops were open and there was heavy traffic on roads.

A large number of security personnel were deployed at the Chowk crossing, but they appeared relaxed.

Mohammand Rehman, in his 40s, selling famous ‘makkhan malai’ in Chowk said, “My business is normal. There is no impact of the verdict on daily life here. At least it will end politics on this issue.”

People were seen discussing the verdict in Muslim-dominated Qaiserbagh, Aminabad, Golaganj, Wazir Ganj, Chaupatia, Maulviganj, Nakkhas and Chowk localities but the mood was the same.