'Committed To Building Strong India': PM Modi Expresses Gratitude To President Droupadi Murmu For Wishing Him On His 75th Birthday

President Droupadi Murmu (L) & PM Modi (R) | X @rashtrapatibhvn & File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked President Droupadi Murmu for the birthday wishes and said that with the cooperation of the countrymen, the government is committed to building a "strong" and "self-reliant" India.

PM Modi's Tweet

In a post on X, PM Modi posted, "Thank you very much for your best wishes and gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu. With the affection and cooperation of 140 crore fellow citizens, we will always remain dedicated to building a strong, capable, and self-reliant India. In this direction, your vision and thoughts are very inspiring for us."

आपकी शुभकामनाओं के लिए बहुत-बहुत धन्यवाद और आभार माननीय @rashtrapatibhvn जी। 140 करोड़ देशवासियों के स्नेह और सहयोग से हम सशक्त, समर्थ और स्वावलंबी भारतवर्ष के निर्माण के लिए सदैव समर्पित रहेंगे। इस दिशा में आपके विजन और विचार हमारे लिए बहुत प्रेरणादायी हैं। https://t.co/xggt5teUg0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2025

President Droupadi Murmu Wishes PM Modi On His 75th Birthday

Earlier in the day, President Murmu wished PM Modi on his 75th birthday, praising his "extraordinary leadership".

In a message shared on X, the President wrote, "Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. By exemplifying the pinnacle of hard work through your extraordinary leadership, you have instilled a culture of achieving great goals in the country."

भारत के प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं। परिश्रम की पराकाष्ठा का उदाहरण प्रस्तुत करते हुए अपने असाधारण नेतृत्व से आपने देश में बड़े लक्ष्यों को प्राप्त करने की संस्कृति का संचार किया है। आज विश्व समुदाय भी आपके मार्गदर्शन में अपना… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2025

She further said that PM Modi's leadership has earned the trust not only of the nation but also of the global community.

"Today, the global community is also expressing its faith in your guidance. I pray to God that you remain forever healthy and joyful, and with your unique leadership, lead the nation to new heights of progress," the President added.

The Prime Minister's 75th birthday has become a national moment of celebration, marked by a wave of greetings and tributes from political leaders across the country.

About PM Modi's Visit To Madhya Pradesh

Meanwhile, on the occasion of his birthday, Prime Minister Modi will visit Bhainsola village in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh, where he will lay the foundation stone for India's first PM MITRA (Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) Park, a major step toward boosting the textile industry in the state.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will also launch two major national initiatives, 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' (Healthy Women, Empowered Families) and the eighth Rashtriya Poshan Maah (National Nutrition Month), to strengthen the country's health and nutrition services, particularly for women, children, and adolescents.

More than one lakh health camps will be held across the country from September 17 to October 2, marking India's largest-ever health outreach campaign.

These camps will provide women-centric preventive, promotive, and curative health services, including screenings for non-communicable diseases, anaemia, tuberculosis, and sickle cell disease, as well as maternal and adolescent health check-ups, immunisations, and nutrition counselling.

Specialised services in gynaecology, paediatrics, dermatology, ENT, psychiatry, and more will be mobilised through public and private medical institutions. Blood donation drives will also be organised nationwide, with donors registered via the e-Raktkosh portal and engagement through the MyGov platform.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)