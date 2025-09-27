Babbar Khalsa Terrorist 'Pindi' Extradited From UAE To India | Photo Courtesy: X/@DGPPunjabPolice

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Saturday brought back the wanted terrorist of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) module identified as Parminder Singh alias Pindi after getting him extradited from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the close support of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and other Central agencies.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said that Pindi, a resident of village Harsha near Batala town of Gurdaspur district, is a key operative of a dangerous terror-criminal syndicate.

'Close aide of terrorists Rinda and Passia'

DGP Yadav said that Pindi is a close aide of internationally designated terrorists Harwinder Singh alias Rinda and Happy Passia, and is involved in multiple heinous crimes, including petrol bomb attacks, violent assaults and extortions in the Batala-Gurdaspur region. Accused Pindi was using different social media platforms to coordinate crimes and finance his operations, he said.

Punjab Police team brings Pindi back from UAE

He said that acting swiftly on a Red Corner Notice (RCN) requested by the state police, a dedicated four-member team led by a senior police officer travelled to the UAE on September 24, 2025, coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and UAE authorities, completed all legal formalities and has successfully brought the accused back to face justice.

Sharing more details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Batala Suhail Qasim Mir said that given the gravity of crimes committed by Pindi and his direct links to Pakistan-based terrorists Rinda and Passia, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) got published the a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against him through International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) at the behest of the Batala police. This global alert was pivotal in tracing his movements and eventual location in Abu Dhabi, he said.