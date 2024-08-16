Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal Accused Of Tampering Evidence Related To Kolkata Rape And Murder Case By BJP Leader Amit Malviya

Commissioner Vineet Goyal | X (@KolkataPolice)

The Kolkata police, led by Commissioner Vineet Goyal, are facing increasing backlash for their investigation into the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The Calcutta High Court has decided to hand over the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) due to the lack of progress in the police's probe. The BJP has criticized the Kolkata police and Goyal for their alleged mishandling of the investigation and their suspected involvement in a previous case, Kamduni case.

Who Is IPS Vineet Goyal?

Vineet Goyal, IPS member since 1994, has been serving as Kolkata Police Commissioner since January 1, 2022. He has held significant roles in the Kolkata Police and state police, including serving as Additional Director-General for the Special Task Force (STF). Goyal has also served as a Deputy Commissioner of Police and Additional Commissioner of Police. However, disciplinary measures were initiated against Goyal and Central Indira Mukherjee for allegedly defaming the Governor of West Bengal.

It is quite likely that the Kolkata Police, on instructions of Mamata Banerjee, has already wiped out evidences in the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital rape and murder case. Initial handling by the Kolkata Police doesn’t inspire much confidence either.



Meet Vineet Kumar Goyal,… pic.twitter.com/QG7myKwDNK — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 15, 2024

Accusations By BJP



Suvendu Adhikari, a senior BJP leader, defended the police force and accused them of not being the focus of any 'malicious media campaign'. Adhikari argued that the loss of public trust was due to attempts to sabotage the investigation, not because of a media campaign. The CBI is currently looking into the matter and will provide complete assistance to the CBI.

Amit Malviya, the head of BJP's IT cell, cited Goyal's role in the investigation of a gangrape case from 2013. Malviya claimed that the RG Kar case followed a similar pattern of inflicting scratch marks on the victim's body as seen in the Kamduni case.

Read Also West Bengal Govt Challenges Kamduni Case Verdict At Supreme Court After Acquittals From HC

Mamata Banerjee Warns Kolkata Police



Mamata Banerjee warned the Kolkata police on August 12 that if they didn't solve the case by August 18, the CBI would take over. The Calcutta High Court decided to transfer the investigation to the CBI due to the victim's parents' request for an unbiased investigation.

What Is Kamduni Case?

On 7 June 2013, a 20-year-old college student was abducted, gang-raped and murdered in Kamduni village, 16km from Barasat, North 24 Parganas district about 20km from main Kolkata. In January 2016 the accused, Ansar Ali, Saiful Ali, Aminoor Ali, Bhutto Molla, Enamul Molla, Amin Ali, Gopal Naskar, and Bholanath Naskar were sentenced to death and life imprisonment.