Commas matter: West Bengal BJP leader distributes masks with 'save us from coronavirus infection Modiji' message; gets trolled

On Wednesday, local leaders of the West Bengal unit of BJP distributed masks among people, with 'Save from Coronavirus infection Modi ji' printed on them.
The BJP workers distributed masks to people during an awareness campaign to prevent coronavirus in Kolkata. On social media, most people were baffled by the BJP's awareness campaign, as the mask had 'Save from Coronavirus infection Modi ji' printed on them.
Netizens took to Twitter and pointed out how punctuations like comma are important while writing something. One Twitter user said, "'Save from corona virus Modi' BJP guys are out if their minds , they themselves are trolling Modi." While other user said, "when PR exercise goes wrong."
Here are some of the reactions:
In India, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 29, including 16 Italians touring through Rajasthan. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in a press conference on Wednesday said that all international passengers will henceforth be screened at airports.
While giving a break-up for 28 coronavirus cases in India, Union Health Minister said one patient is from Delhi, six more, his relatives, are from Agra, one is from Telangana and 16 Italians as well as their Indian driver in Rajasthan. On the other hand, e-commerce payment system Paytm's employee in Gurgaon was tested positive for the coronavirus.
(Inputs from Agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)