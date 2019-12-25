Colder winter in store for north India

New Delhi: There will be no relief from severe cold weather to people living in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Western UP, North Rajasthan due to persistence of cold northwesterly winds in lower levels over northwest India and other favourable meteorological conditions.

The northern belt of India is expected to experience cold wave conditions over the next 5 days from 27th December, warned Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

There are below normal temperature (-5.1°C or less) at most places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh. Cold day conditions will continue in many places in West Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh, isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Gangetic West Bengal as the western disturbance in cyclonic circulation form over Jammu and Kashmir and neighbourhood between 3.1 and 4.5 km above mean sea level persists. Delhi-NCR already have broken the record on Tuesday, when the day temperature was recorded 4.5 degree Celsius below normal, with witnessing the longest cold spell in last 22 years.

Also, dense to very dense fog in many pockets very likely over Uttar Pradesh, in some pockets over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and in isolated pockets over north Rajasthan during next five days. Dense fog in isolated pockets very likely over Bihar, north Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and lower reaches of Western Himalayan region during next 5 days. Over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and in some pockets over north Rajasthan Cold day conditions at isolated pockets also very likely over during next 5 days, IMD scientists predict.