Cold Wave: Delhi records season's lowest temperature at 4.6 degrees Celsius

It was a chilly Sunday morning in the national capital as the minimum temperature stood at 4.6 degrees Celsius, the season's lowest recorded so far.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 18 degrees Celsius, they said.

The weather office has predicted clear sky and cold day conditions at a few places with cold wave conditions at isolated places across the national capital.

On Saturday, Delhi witnessed its first ''cold day'' of the season as chilly northwesterly winds swept the city and the minimum dipped to six degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department.

The maximum temperature was 17.8 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal and also the lowest of this season.

According to the IMD, when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal, it is said to be a ''cold day''.

On Sunday, the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 274 at 9 am which falls under the poor category while in Faridabad it stood at 234, Ghaziabad 224, Greater Noida 177, Gurgoan at 214 and Noida at 204.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 10:53 AM IST