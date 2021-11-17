e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 10,197 new COVID-19 cases, 301 deaths in last 24 hoursMumbai, Pune likely to receive rainfall between November 17 to 19Delhi Air Quality remains in 'very poor' category, AQI at 379
Advertisement

Delhi

Updated on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 09:19 AM IST

Delhi sees coldest day of season as temperature drops to 10 degrees celsius

The maximum temperature for the day was 27 degrees Celsius.
ANI
ANI

ANI

Advertisement

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius (degC) on Tuesday, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature for the day was 27 degrees Celsius.

In the meantime, Delhi's Air quality continues to be in the 'very poor' category for the fourth consecutive day today, as per the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR).

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reduced from 396 from Tuesday to 379.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 09:19 AM IST
Advertisement