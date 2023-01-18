Cold wave and dense fog in North India affect flights & trains | Representative image

Delhi: Already reeling under a cold wave since the beginning of the new year, the national capital on Wednesday witnessed foggy conditions, with several flights and trains running late due to low visibility.

Several flights scheduled to depart from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) were delayed due to fog, informed airport authority on Wednesday.

Six trains running late due to fog

While the Northern Railway informed that six trains were running late due to fog.

According to officials of Northern Railway, Barauni-New Delhi Clone Special, Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail, Visakhapatnam-New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express, Sultanpur -Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express, Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana, Manikpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Uttar Pardesh Sampark Kranti Express, are running late by up to 1 hour.

Earlier, India Meteorological Department said that two western disturbances in quick succession are likely to affect northwest India on January 18 and 20, as a result, cold wave conditions over northwest India are likely to abate from January 19.

Cold wave warning issued by IMD

"Cold wave conditions over northwest India likely to abate from January 19. The rainfall/thunderstorm likely to commence from January 22 and continue till January 25 with peak activity on 23 and 24 January over the plains of Northwest India including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and North Rajasthan," the IMD said.

