Coal smuggling case: ED raids several locations in poll-bound West Bengal

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids across West Bengal on Friday in connection with the coal smuggling case.

From Kolkata to Asansol, and its adjacent areas, on at least 15 locations the raids were conducted at the houses and offices of businessmen in West Bengal.

According to sources, properties of businessman Randhir Kumar Barnwal was raided in Kolkata. While the ED is looking after the financial angle of the ongoing coal scam, the CBI is taking care of the criminal intention in the same. The CBI had also issued a lookout notice to the alleged kingpin of the coal scam Anup Majhi, alias Lala, who has been absconding.

Notably, Rujia Narrola, wife of TMC MP and sister-in-law Menka Gambhir were quizzed by the CBI officials earlier this week as there was financial misappropriation in two bank accounts of Rujira in Bangkok and Thailand. Post quizzing, the CBI said that they were not ‘satisfied’ with Rujira’s statements.

It is pertinent to mention that Anup Majhi is also said to be a close aide of Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Igniting political significance, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen visiting the residence of Abhishek Banerjee, minutes before the CBI’s interrogation.

According to CBI sources, raids were carried out as a particular businessman has allegedly given bribes to many bureaucrats and politicians.